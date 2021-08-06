Mississippian urges governor to 'follow through' on banning mask mandates

Mandy Gunasekara, a member of Mississippians for Mask Choice, said on Friday that parents are demanding to be allowed the choice of masks for children.

"We are just asking the governor to follow through with what he already said. He said Mississippi is a place where freedom lives and Mississippi is a place where even the most CDC guidance is not based on rational science," Gunasekara told "America’s Newsroom."

Gunasekara said parents are asking to be able to make health-based decisions for their children and not be subject to the whims of local bureaucrats that try to stand in the place of parents to make decisions for their child's "personal health."

"We need the governor’s help in following through on this endeavor," Gunasekara said.

MISSISSIPPI PARENTS DEMAND GOVERNOR BAN MASK MANDATES AFTER SUPERINTENDENT OVERRULES SCHOOL BOARD

Mississippians for Mask Choice is asking Gov. Tate Reeves to ban mask mandates after a superintendent in Oxford overrode his school district's board, which had voted to make mask wearing optional.

Gunasekara said that there is a number of analysis and studies that show that kids are at a "lesser risk for Covid." She noted that they are "not high transmissibility vectors" and that there are "detrimental impacts to mask" that bring "fatigue and anxiety."

"At the end of the day, it is just a matter of liberty and who is in the best position to make decisions for their children. Is it a local unelected official or is it the parents?"

Gunasekara concluded, "I believe it is absolutely the parents and if they want to figure out the best path for protection going forward, we should incorporate the parents’ role in making these decisions, not shut them out. Unfortunately, in Mississippi, we’re being shut out and we are asking for the governor to step in and help."

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.