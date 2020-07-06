Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves slams 'liberal media' for ignoring protests amid coronavirus spikes

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves blasted the "liberal media" over its coverage of the recent spikes in coronavirus cases and how it, as he suggests, ignores the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd as a potential cause of the recent spread of the disease.

There has been mounting criticism from conservatives and GOP elected officials who say there's been a double standard in how the media has covered the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place across the nation and the demonization the anti-lockdown protesters faced.

More recently, critics have panned the media for not suggesting that the recent spike in coronavirus cases in several southern states, including Mississippi, has anything to do with the protests.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO FINALLY ASKS BROTHER SOFTBALL QUESTION ON NY NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY

On Sunday, Gov. Reeves joined the condemnation of the media.

"Liberal media is trying to claim the increase of Coronavirus was just caused by family BBQ’s on Memorial Day. They completely ignore the fact that our uptick (and other states) began within days of massive protests all over—which they celebrated," Reeves tweeted.

"Please stay smart and safe!" he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP