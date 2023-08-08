Miss Universe contestants allege they were subjected to topless 'body checks'

Six contestants of Miss Universe Indonesia have filed police complaints against the organizers of the pageant over accusations of sexual harassment after they were allegedly subjected to topless "body checks," their lawyer said Tuesday.

Police are investigating the claims of five contestants of Miss Universe Indonesia, which took place in the country's capital city, Jakarta, from July 29 to Aug. 3, who said they were asked told to strip down to their underwear for physical examinations in a room filled with more than 20 men and women, Reuters reported. The female contestants claim they were then photographed topless, according to their lawyer, Mellisa Anggraeni.

PUERTO RICAN MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANSGENDER PARTICIPANT

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"I felt like I was being peeked on, I was very confused and uncomfortable," one of the contestants said at a press conference, broadcast by news channel Kompas TV, Reuters reported. She also said she was asked to pose inappropriately, including by opening her legs.

The Miss Universe Organization provided Fox News Digital the following comment.

"We have recently been made aware of the allegations regarding the Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 pageant and the franchisee in Indonesia that operates the pageant. Miss Universe takes allegations of sexual abuse and impropriety extremely seriously. Providing a safe place for women is the Miss Universe Organization’s utmost priority, and we are looking into this matter."

The Miss Universe Organization has been running the pageant since 1952, but Indonesia, which is home to a large Muslim population, has previously raised objections to the beauty contest.

MISS UNIVERSE JUDGE FIRES BACK VENEZUELA'S PRESIDENT MADURO OVER CHEATING ALLEGATIONS

In October 2022, Thai celebrity media tycoon and transgender rights advocate Jakapong "Anne" Jakrajutatip purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million. Jakrajutatip is a transgender woman who has been an advocate for the transgender community through her activist organization, Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation.

After Jakrajutatip took over the company, the new owner gave a speech praising the organization as run by women, for women and made up of women, but her transgender status prompted criticism from many.

MEXICAN PAGEANT CHALLENGES STANDARD OF BEAUTY

"It's not FEMALE EMPOWERMENT when the first 'woman' to own the Miss Universe pageant organization was born a MAN," one user wrote.

"The new boss of the Miss Universe contest proclaims it will now by run by women and will celebrate feminism, inadvertently forgetting perhaps that he is, in fact, a man," New Culture Forum founder and journalist Peter Whittle said at the time.

Last month a transgender woman, Rikkie Valerie Kolle, won the Miss Universe Netherlands competition.

"I DID IT," the 22-year-old model and actress said in an Instagram statement. "It's unreal, but I get to call myself [Miss Netherland] 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey… I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done."

"And, yes, I'm trans and want to share my story but I'm also Rikkie and that's what matters to me," Kolle added. "Did this on my own and loved every moment of it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP