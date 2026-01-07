Sen Amy Klobuchar says she's 'seriously considering' a gubernatorial bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Long-serving Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., indicated that she is giving serious consideration to mounting a gubernatorial bid.

"I love my job, I love my state and I’m seriously considering it," the lawmaker told CNN.

Current Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz mounted a re-election bid last year, but he later announced on Monday that he was dropping out of the race. His reversal comes amid the massive fraud scandal unfolding in the state linked to the Somali community.

"In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota's governor. And I have every confidence that, if I gave it my all, I would succeed in that effort," he said in a statement.

"But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences. So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work," he noted.

Klobuchar, who has served in the U.S. Senate since early 2007, called Walz "a true public servant" in a post on X.

Walz's announcement came after independent journalist Nick Shirley's reporting about alleged massive fraud linked to taxpayer-funded daycare facilities in the state went viral.

But the governor asserted on Tuesday that he will not resign from office.

"I'm not goin' anywhere," he asserted. "And you can make all your requests for me to resign over my dead body will that happen."

Walz ran as then-Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate during the 2024 presidential election.