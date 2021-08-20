Veterans, military near Fort Drum react to Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal: 'Emotions all over the place'

U.S. military and veterans are speaking out about President Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones traveled to Felts Mill, New York – near Fort Drum – to have "Breakfast with Friends" at Meme’s Diner and discuss the issue with passionate patrons, including former acting ICE director Tom Homan.

"Emotions are all over the place right now. I'm saddened about what's actually going on. There should have been a plan. There's no plan," Suzanne, an Air Force veteran, told "Fox & Friends" Friday. "We need to get our people out. We should have been out a long, long time ago. It's just very disheartening for all the hard work that everybody did over there to end it this way."

Meme’s Diner is located near Fort Drum, which is home to the 10th Mountain Division, the most deployed infantry in the military. Some soldiers from the division remain in Afghanistan assisting with evacuations.

Fox News contributor Tom Homan currently resides in the Fort Drum area and stressed that the community truly counts on the U.S Army installation.

"[Troops have] been in Iraq and Afghanistan for 20 years…this community wraps itself around Fort Drum, so what's happening in Afghanistan is personal," Homan told Jones. "A lot of these people work on the base, a lot of soldiers that are currently on the base live in our community."

Homan continued to say that the community has "deep feelings" about Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan because the Fort Drum soldiers have made tremendous sacrifices for this country.

"To see [Afghanistan] fall in the hands of the Taliban is disturbing to most people in this community," the former acting ICE director remarked.

Meanwhile, a New York diner told "Breakfast with Friends" the Afghanistan withdrawal could have been handled "much differently."

"I think we could have had an exit strategy, which I do not think was in place, but I think our soldiers over there might be in more danger simply because the Taliban has taken over," the New York diner concluded. "I just wish we can get everyone out, including the interpreters, families, American citizens that are over there, and of course, get our soldiers home safely."