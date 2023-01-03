Jim Jordan House Speaker push is holding up GOP agenda: Republican rep-elect

Florida representative-elect Mike Waltz joins Tuesday's "Special Report" to explain why some Republicans are not supporting Rep. McCarthy's bid for House speaker.

BYRON DONALDS SETS HOUSE FLOOR ABUZZ BY SWITCHING VOTE FROM MCCARTHY TO JORDAN

MIKE WALTZ: You asked about my support of Kevin McCarthy. The irony here is the other person that people are voting for in the race, Jim Jordan, also supports Kevin McCarthy. President Trump supports Kevin McCarthy. Conservatives and moderates, which we also have to have many moderates who just won Biden districts, also support him and as Aishah just said, we can't get to our agenda, the reason we were elected into a majority, on China, on big tech, on border. Heck, tonight we were supposed to vote to rescind funding for the 87,000 IRS agents, but we can't get to that because we have a group that's pushing for someone who doesn't want the job.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Well, I have an immense amount of respect for Jim Jordan. He's actually coming to my district in the coming weeks, but I was confirming with him that he indeed doesn't want the job and he said, ‘Mike, I want to be chairman of Judiciary. We have to hold big tech accountable. We have to get to antitrust. We have to reform the FBI that's become highly politicized.’ So, we were actually lamenting about all of the things that we had expected to get started this week and that we can't...