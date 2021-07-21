Expand / Collapse search
Mike Pompeo slams Fauci: It sounds like 'he is either equivocating or worse, lying'

Fox News Staff
Former secretary of state discusses COVID origins, standing up against China and the Russian pipeline deal on 'Fox News Primetime'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Dr. Fauci for a lack of transparency on the United States' funding of gain-of-function research Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime." 

MIKE POMPEO: This was NIH funding. It went to the Wuhan laboratory. The Wuhan laboratory was engaged in gain-of-function research. This much is crystal clear. And since I've left, we had an investigation going on, trying to document whether not only whether it came from the laboratory, but also importantly whether there was military involvement in this. This was also a bio-weapons laboratory where there was military work taking place. We came in, they shut it down, then they sent it over to the intelligence community. 

They have shown no interest in finding out what happened and importantly, how we prevent something like this from happening again. I don't understand how Dr. Fauci can claim that the NIH didn't provide resources to one Wuhan that went for gain-of-function research. It sounds to me like he is either equivocating or worse, lying. 

