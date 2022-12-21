Mike Pence seen as ‘p---y’ for not supporting indictment of Trump: MSNBC guest

An MSNBC host and his guest piled on Mike Pence on Tuesday, suggesting the former vice president was a "p---y" for not supporting the indictment of Donald Trump.

Host John Heilemann mocked Pence as boring and dull, suggesting he had the personality of the "squarest person you knew growing up." But it was guest and author Kurt Andersen who made things personal.

He described Pence as someone who tries to "split the difference" and said of the ex-VP’s 2024 chances: "It’s not a real lane, it’s not a political lane, for a guy who will only look like what Donald Trump called him, which is to say a wimp and a p---y."

He derided Pence as robotic: "If AI ever gets sentient, that’s what it’s like. It splits the difference."

Heilemann echoed the sentiment, suggesting that Pence would be the most boring version of artificial intelligence: "It’s only true if sentient AI is given the intelligence and vocabulary of a very, very sheltered, very, very conservative high school student. Like, the squarest person you knew growing up in Omaha, Nebraska."

Heilemann’s anger grew out of Pence opposing the indictment of Trump on the grounds that it would be "terribly divisive" for the country. However, the former VP has repeatedly criticized Trump’s response to the events of January 6, 2021.

"Whenever I see Pence, I just think… Donald Trump threw you to the lions," Heilemann said. "If you and your family would have been killed that day, he would have been fine with that, totally fine."

In January 2022, Andersen wrote an essay for The Atlantic with the incendiary title, "The anti-vaccine right brought human sacrifice to America."

That same month, he appeared on CNN to compare Republicans not supporting gun control to human sacrifice.