Mike Pence denies 'confusion' in administration after Trump's announcement of European travel ban

Vice President Mike Pence pushed back against CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota's suggestion that the administration encountered "confusion" in communicating the U.S.'s new travel ban in wake of the coronavirus.

“I don’t think there was confusion,” Pence said in an interview with Camerota on the Thursday broadcast of "New Day." "The president took another historic step, just like he did in January with China, to suspend all travel from Europe, Alisyn, for the next 30 days."

Camerota asked Pence about administration clarifications that were issued after President Trump announced the ban on Wednesday. Specifically, the administration clarified that U.S. citizens and permanent residents could return from Europe and that the ban didn't apply to cargo.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES TRAVEL BAN FROM EUROPE AMID GROWING FEARS OF CORONAVIRUS

During his address, Trump said: "There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing."

The proclamation only applies to humans, not goods and cargo, a White House official told Fox News. Those transporting goods will "not be admitted into the country, but the goods will be."

His address came hours after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a global pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. climbed to more than 1,200. Trump said the new travel exemptions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

"The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared, or more resilient," Trump said. "We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation, and one family."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Vandana Rambaran and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.