Mike Pence defends record in Trump admin to ABC anchor: 'I know that grates' on national media

Former Vice President Mike Pence called out the national media on Sunday during an interview with ABC's Jonathan Karl and said despite the fact that it "grates" on members of the media, he is "proud" of the four years he stood with former President Donald Trump.

Karl asked Pence if Trump is a "man of his word."

"I'm very proud of the record of the Trump, Pence administration," Pence responded. "On one issue after another, we kept our word with the American people. Whether it be rebuilding the military, cutting taxes, unleashing American energy, securing the border, appointing conservative judges, pro-life judges, that gave us a new beginning for life."

"One issue after another," he continued. "I saw the president keep the word that he’d made to the American people and I was proud of those four years to stand with him. And I know that grates on some people in the national media, Jon, but as I wrote in my book, I'm incredibly proud of the record of our in the administration. It didn’t end well, it ended in controversy."

Karl insisted he wasn't asking about Trump's record, but rather the "man."

"I’m not asking you about the record, I’m asking about the man," Karl said. "You had said another time, ‘I always tell people, to know President Trump is to know someone who's word is his bond.’ I mean this is somebody that, as you acknowledged in your book, lied to the American people about what you had told him about January 6th, that you couldn’t do it. He put out a statement saying that you were in complete agreement with him. That’s just one of many, many, many examples. You don’t still think to know President Trump is to know that his word is his bond. Again, not the record of the administration, Donald Trump the man."

Pence said that he was "deeply disappointed" by Trump's words on Jan. 6 and the days leading up to it and said he spoke to Trump in the week that followed the Capitol riot.

"I was very direct with him, about my experience, and my view of it, and my belief that I had done my duty, and we parted amicably and respectfully, but in the months that followed, he returned to that same rhetoric he was using before January 6th, rhetoric that continues much up to this day, and that’s why we’ve gone our separate ways, and I continue to be disappointed in the fact that the president has not seen his way clear to know that by God’s grace, we did our duty that day," he said.

The former vice president also told Karl that history would "hold Trump accountable" for Jan. 6.

Pence said Thursday that he disagreed with Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on Ukraine.

"Republicans need to speak clearly that we understand that American is the arsenal of democracy… we must continue to provide the courageous Ukrainian military the support they need to drive Russia off their sovereign soil," Pence said.

"Let me be very clear – the war in Ukraine is not a territorial dispute. It is a Russian invasion," Pence said, referencing DeSantis' comments.

DeSantis told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that becoming entangled in "a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia" was not a "vital" national American interest.