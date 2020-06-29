Mike Huckabee: Some statues should come down, but mobs cannot take law into their own hands

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that tearing down statues is “anarchy” and argued that it should be done “through the process of government.”

“If you’re going to take some down, take them down in the process that they were put up,” Huckabee told “Fox & Friends.”

“If it was done because of some county, some city government put it up, then go to that government and do it in an orderly fashion; and I think there are some statues that need to come down but they don’t need to come down by a mob, a bunch of thugs just taking the law into their own hands,” Huckabee said.

TRUMP CALLS FOR ARRESTS, PRISON TIME FOR VANDALS TARGETING MONUMENTS

President Trump announced Friday that he signed an executive order to protect American monuments, memorials and statues and threatened those who try to pull them down with “long prison time.”

“I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence,” Trump tweeted. “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!”

The new order enforces laws prohibiting the desecration of public monuments, the vandalism of government property and other acts of violence. It also withholds federal support tied to public spaces from state and local governments that have failed to protect public monuments, and withdraws federal grants for jurisdictions and law enforcement agencies that fail to stop their desecration.

Huckabee said that anarchy cannot be enabled.

“Whatever behavior you reward, you get more of it," Huckabee said.

“Whatever behavior you consequence, you get less of it. So, if you want more anarchy in the streets, reward it, by just letting it go. If you want less of it, consequence it severely. And that works whether you’re raising children, training a dog, or running a country,” Huckabee said.