'Show him the tape': Huckabee blasts Swalwell for claiming Biden allegations are 'conspiracy theories'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee blasted Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on Monday for calling the events surrounding Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine a “conspiracy theory."

“Somebody show Eric Swalwell that tape of [former Vice President] Joe Biden bragging about how he told the Ukrainians that if they didn’t fire a prosecutor within six hours, the money was off the table and he used some rather salty language and he was boasting about it in a forum publicly,” Huckabee told “America’s Newsroom.”

“Show him that tape and tell me there’s not something to investigate ... Swalwell is totally off the cracker with this one. His cheese has fallen to the floor."

SWALWELL SAYS EVIDENCE IN IMPEACHMENT DEPOSITIONS AMOUNTS TO 'EXTORTION SCHEME' BY TRUMP ADMIN

Swalwell lambasted Republican calls for Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, to come before the House and testify during the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings, saying, "We’re not going to go back in time and revisit conspiracy theories that were implicated in the president’s call.”

Trump urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his July 25 phone call to investigate Biden family dealings in Ukraine. Hunter Biden worked for a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kiev.

Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.

TRUMP-UKRAINE HOUSE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY TO START 'OPEN HEARINGS' NOV. 13, SCHIFF SAYS

The first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry are scheduled to be held this Wednesday and Friday, featuring current and former officials with knowledge of the Ukraine controversy.

Wednesday's hearing will feature Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. He has already testified behind closed doors that the president pushed Ukraine to investigate election interference, Biden and his son and their Ukrainian dealings — and that he was told U.S. military aid and a White House meeting were used as leverage to get a public announcement from Kiev that the probes were underway.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly insisting his call with the Ukrainian president "perfect."

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.