Michigan school trustee demands answers after students pole danced on class trip: 'How did we get here?'

A Michigan school board could face legal action after a trustee demanded answers about a middle school field trip that resulted in sixth graders pole dancing.

Rochester Community Schools trustee Andrew Weaver joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his fight for transparency on the 2022 incident in Detroit.

"It's just unbelievable," Weaver said Friday. "How did we get here? How does this even become a thing?"

In November, Hart Middle School took kids on a trip to the Detroit Symphony, stopping for lunch at Niki's Pizza, which was connected to a lounge with stripper poles inside. Some students were moved into the lounge area to eat as the main sitting area in the pizzeria could not accommodate the entire class. Soon after, photos taken by students emerged of kids dancing on the poles.

After Weaver spoke out on the incident, the Rochester Community Schools District superintendent then threatened the entire school board with legal action, he said.

Weaver told host Ainsley Earhardt the letter came in late December. He said he was told to "fall in line" and follow protocol.

In an earlier response provided to Fox News Digital, the district replied the letter "reinforced the need for a new board member to comply with board bylaws and the code of cooperation so that the district’s focus can remain on the education of all RCS students. The letter did not include any threats."

But Weaver is still demanding answers.

"How do we have a school field trip end up with our students in an environment that is absolutely not appropriate for our students?"

"This could have been handled with clear communication, setting a policy, admitting we made a mistake and making sure that we don't make the same mistake again," he said.

Weaver said the main issue is the district’s failure to address the situation.

"Multiple parents reaching out, saying that they have asked questions, have not got answers," he said. "We’re going on seven weeks."

Weaver then encouraged the school to admit the mistake and allow parents the opportunity to voice their concerns at the next board or district meeting. He discouraged accusations of "political activism" against the teacher who led the class trip.

"It’s none of that," he argued. "It’s parents that are just upset that their students were in an environment that was unacceptable."

Weaver again emphasized the need for transparency and clear policies before moving forward.

"It is unacceptable for us to have a sanctioned field trip that ends up with our students in an environment that is clearly designed for adult entertainment," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the district for comment about the alleged pole dancing incident, and a spokesperson said, "Rochester Community Schools appreciates the strong teacher and caregiver partnerships as we work together to enhance classroom learning opportunities."

The district acknowledged the students were taken to Niki's for lunch but wouldn't comment further.

"Parents and caregivers are always encouraged throughout the school year to contact their school administrator with questions or concerns," the spokesperson added. "Proposed field trips are evaluated by a curriculum team and require a parental/guardian permission slip. RCS may ask parents, caregivers, or other responsible adults to serve as field trip chaperones when appropriate. Adult chaperons are required to complete background checks. The safety and security of our students, staff and school community is always our priority."

