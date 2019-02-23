Former RNC chair Michael Steele: Trump ‘isn’t happy’ with law enforcement for foiling terror plot against Dems

Former RNC chairman and MSNBC commentator Michael Steele asserted that President Donald Trump was not satisfied with the outcome of the foiled domestic terror plot that was meant to target high-profile Democrats and members of the mainstream media.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard who has been identified as a white nationalist, had a hit list that included prominent Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 2020 candidates Sen. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren as well as members of the media like CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

During an MSNBC panel, Steele made it clear that President Trump’s lack of praise for law enforcement for preventing the attack was no accident.

COAST GUARD OFFICER ORDERED TO JAIL, ACCUSED OF BEING 'DOMESTIC TERRORIST'

“I guess I kind of at this point have reached the ‘my glass is no longer half-full,’ it’s just overflowing with all the crazy that comes out of Trump,” Steele began. “Why would we be surprised that a self-proclaimed nationalist would not speak out against a self-proclaimed white nationalist? Why are we acting like this is a space that Donald Trump is gonna go in on behalf of the American ideal? No, he’s not.”

COAST GUARD LIEUTENANT, DUBBED 'DOMESTIC TERRORIST', HAD HIT LIST OF MEDIA BIGS AND DEM LAWMAKERS: PROSECUTORS

“These are his people, alright? And he’s not gonna thank law enforcement because he’s probably not happy about what law enforcement did,” the former RNC chairman continued.

“Is that where we are?” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked.

“That’s where we are,” Steele responded. “I’m not just gonna dress it up and be all ‘pie in the sky’ and hopeful that ‘Oh maybe in the next incident, Donald Trump will actually get it right, that he will have matured in his presidency enough to act like a president.’”

“That’s a brave thing to say,” Wallace reacted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Steele added that the “next test” for Trump would be his reaction to a scenario where the terrorist carried out his attack, but he has a little “question mark” over his head at the moment of how the president would act.