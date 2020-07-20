Progressives mourn the loss of political commentator Michael Brooks

Progressives are mourning the loss of popular political commentator Michael Brooks.

Brooks, the host of "The Michael Brooks Show" and a contributor to Jacobin Magazine, died unexpectedly, according to an announcement published by his show's Twitter account on Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend, and true comrade to so many, due to a sudden medical condition," the statement read. "Michael believed in bringing people together in the struggle for love & justice, fighting for all poor & working people, a struggle that he understood to be global. He knew the only way we could do this was by bringing people together & made his life's work bringing people from different backgrounds and countries together. We hope you join us in honoring him by continuing that work."

FORMER SANDERS CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL WANTS PROGRESSIVES TO 'GO CRAZY,' TAKE DEMS 'HOSTAGE'

The announcement sent shockwaves among progressive media personalities.

"Oh my god. This is such an unspeakable tragedy. Just at a loss for words. Michael was such a phenomenal person, so young, so kind and vibrant, a loyal friend. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and his colleagues. Devastating," The Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald reacted.

"This is devastating. I'm in shock. Michael was such a kind, funny, talented, smart person. Condolences to his friends and family," The Grayzone journalist Aaron Maté wrote.

"Society judges us by all the wrong standards, like how wealthy we are or what status we have. Michael was one of the most successful people I knew because he touched millions of lives and was a giant for truth and justice. It was an honor to know him," The Young Turks host and founder Cenk Uygur tweeted.

"The news about Michael Brooks hits like a brick to the stomach. I’m proud to have known him and will never forget his kindness, sense of humour, and the incredible international perspective he brought to his work. I'll miss him tremendously, and so will the entire socialist left," Brooks' Jacobin Magazine colleague Luke Savage wrote.

EX-SANDERS CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR NINA TURNER RIPS BIDEN: SAYING YOU 'OWN' THE BLACK VOTE IS 'THE HIGHEST INSULT'

"This is a really tragic loss. Michael Brooks was one of the left’s sharpest broadcasters. His book on the Intellectual Dark Web is superb. He was always kind and supportive to me. His passing leaves a deep hole in left media and his voice will truly be missed," Current Affairs editor Nathan J. Robinson said.

".@_michaelbrooks been a dear friend. An ally. A crusader. A force of nature. Always offering the best advice. Always there for you. Always on the good side. I can’t see the movement without Michael right now. He’s done so much. We have to keep his legacy alive. Love you, Michael," podcast host Nomiki Konst wrote.

".@_michaelbrooks was an absolute mensch. That man radiated compassion and warmth. He was one of the most insightful and fundamentally just humans I ever met. What a devastating loss," progressive journalist Walker Bragman tweeted.

"I can’t tell you how heartbroken I am. A beautiful and courageous human has passed on. I will miss him terribly," The Hill's "Rising" co-host Krystal Ball reacted.

"RIP Michael Brooks. Very sad," StatusCoup co-founder Jordan Chariton said.

Brooks' death also sparked reactions from activists and politicians including former Brazilian President Lula Da Silva, who was a "personal hero" to the commentator.

"This year I met this young American, a journalist, who turned out to be a friend, who I thought that we would meet again. How is it possible? My heart and prayers go to his family and friends. May his passion for social justice be remembered and inspire people around the world," Da Silva, whose picture with Brooks was included in the announcement, said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is absolutely devastating. Michael was a tireless advocate for left politics who had the unique talent for making me laugh while conveying a deeper knowledge of political history than almost anyone else in the game. I can’t believe I’m talking about him in the past tense," former Bernie Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray wrote.

"We lost a real light today. Gratitude for what he gave to all of us and blessings on his journey forward," former 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson tweeted.