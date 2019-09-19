'Protect our winters': 2020 Dem hopeful claims winter sports athletes are begging him to combat climate change

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., claimed winter sports athletes have approached him and asked him to use his powers as a lawmaker to "protect our winters" by pushing for more climate change regulations.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes was interviewing Bennet during the network's climate change forum on Wednesday and asked if any "ski folks" had approached him, about climate-related issues.

"Absolutely," he replied. "There's an incredible group of sportsmen and women called Protect Our Winters -- POW, and they're some of the most amazing climate advocates in the country."

Bennet said the group treats climate activism as a vocational calling and praised them for being poster children of the democratic process.

"For them, it's not just about -- you know, it's not some metaphysical idea out there. It is their advocation, it is their vocation, it is their livelihood, it is their culture, it's everything -- it's their lives," he said.

"And they are incredible advocates. And the others that you talk about -- this is how a democracy is supposed to work. You know -- it is Americans coming together in a coalition, it's an unusual coalition."

Bennet's comments came a day after Congress hosted a group of teenage climate activists who issued dire warnings about the global ecosystem if lawmakers don't take immediate federal action.

Bennet has been unable to rise above single digits in the polls thus far in the 2020 race for the White House and barely cracked one percent in the latest Fox News poll, released Wednesday.