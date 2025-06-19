Mexican mayor applauds Trump’s 'cleaning house' deportation plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just opposite of America’s southern border wall, drenched in sunlit desert heat, surrounded by vibrantly hued street art and countless local vendors, lies the border city of Nogales in Sonora, Mexico, where its Mayor Juan Francisco Gim Nogales praises President Donald Trump’s deportation strategy.



"What the United States is doing with its immigration policy is cleaning house. And then, maybe, eventually, they’ll say, ‘Now let's recruit, but in accordance with my new rules,’ Gim Nogales told Fox News Digital.



"I think that's what [ President Trump ] is doing, and I think it would be what's correct," he continued.



"[Trump had to] break with the vicious cycle of deporting them, and then they come back and then deporting them, they come back [again] - that's over," he said. "I see that as very good. And that in the future benefits a country's economies. So, that's why there are no mass deportations, because [Trump] made the decision to do it differently. And I think it's right."

When asked how the 47th president’s approach to immigration differs from past leaders, the Nogales mayor pointed to Trump’s strategic decision of flying migrants out further instead of congesting the return of deportees to border cities.

Gim Nogales also touched on repeat offenders who attempt to cross the border more than once.



"If you deport them here, well, out of every ten, seven try to cross again. And out of every seven, four manage to try more than three times. That process ended with the strategy that [President Trump] implemented, of flying migrants out farther," he said.

The city official also mentioned preparations the local government in Nogales had made to receive 2,000 to 3,000 migrants daily from mass deportations. "From February 4 to date, we receive 60 migrants on average. So, nothing to do with the number we expected and with all the infrastructure we prepared," he said.

The municipal president also went on to sing praises for the city’s close collaboration with American authorities, like Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), as they work together to improve circumstances for deportees.

"We hold a monthly binational meeting where all local authorities participate with local authorities in the United States to be well-coordinated and not to cause problems for returnees [and] immigrants," Gim Nogales said. "That coordination allows us a good shelter for these people and a good transition from the United States to Mexico and then from Nogales to the interior through the state, to provide the federal government with support to return to their cities," the Mexican mayor stated.

Since 2024, Mexico and the United States have been working together with the "Se Busca Información" initiative working to target criminals in Southern Arizona and Northern Sonora in an effort to create a safer border, according to the CBP.

The bi-national agreement , Local Repatriation Arrangement (LRA) for Nogales established in 2016, still remains active, standardizing the safe return of Mexican nationals to their homeland.

"We have to work hand in hand together, because we are a neighboring country. So these challenges must be converted into areas of opportunity… The challenges are good because they bring us good opportunities," he added.