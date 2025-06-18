Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mexico

Border Patrol agents shut down massive drug smuggling tunnel between Tijuana and San Diego

The nearly 3,000-foot passage was equipped with lighting, ventilation systems and tracks to move narcotics

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
U.S. Border Patrol agents recently discovered and disabled a nearly 3,000-foot-long narcotics smuggling tunnel sitting beneath the US-Mexico border.

Agents found the tunnel — which linked Tijuana and San Diego — in early April while it was actively under construction. 

The underground passageway ran under part of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry and had a projected exit point near or inside a commercial warehouse space in San Diego, according to an announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Upon entering the "highly sophisticated" tunnel, authorities were met with barricades seemingly placed to prevent law enforcement from finding its entrance, the announcement noted.

Picture showing narrow drug tunnel

The tunnel — which reached depths of around 50 feet underground at its deepest point — measured 2,918 feet long, 42 inches tall and 28 inches wide. It was equipped with lighting, electrical wiring, ventilation systems and a track system for transporting large amounts of contraband.

Border Patrol agents — working alongside Homeland Security Investigations and Government of Mexico authorities — found the entrance point to the tunnel on Monday inside a house in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood in Tijuana. The entrance had recently been covered up with freshly laid tile, according to the announcement.

The narrow tunnel was nearly 3,000 feet long

Thousands of gallons of concrete will soon be poured into the tunnel to prevent it from being used by Foreign Terrorist Organizations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection noted.

U.S. - Mexico Border Otay Mesa Port of Entry

Traffic backs up the San Ysidro Southbound Inspection as people enter Tijuana, Mexico at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on May 3, 2025, in San Diego, California.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"As we continue to strengthen the nation’s air and maritime border security, it’s not surprising that foreign terrorist organizations would resort to underground routes," Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, acting chief patrol agent of the San Diego Sector, said in a statement. "Disruption of narcotics smuggling tunnels is critical to protecting American lives."

More than 95 tunnels have been decommissioned in the San Diego area since 1993. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.