Democrats seem to think math is a myth by pushing expensive 'Medicare-for-all' plans, Melissa Francis says

Melissa Francis shot down proposals backing free health care for illegal immigrants on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" simply because of the math.

“We already can’t pay for 'Medicare-for-all,'” she said. “There isn’t the money at all.”

She said if there isn’t the money for citizens then certainly there isn’t money for people who aren’t.

Progressive Democrats have been promising, she said, what they can’t deliver.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that in the upcoming weeks she would detail how to pay for her proposal for a government-run "Medicare-for-all" plan.

The Massachusetts Democrat and White House candidate said at a town hall in Indianola, Iowa: "What I see… is that we need to talk about the cost, and I plan over the next few weeks to put out a plan that talks about specifically the cost of 'Medicare-for-all,' and specifically how we pay for it."

Estimates place the 10-year cost of the "Medicare-for-all" plans at $32-34 trillion.

"It's mystifying that for someone who has put having a plan for everything at the center of her pitch to voters, Senator Warren has decided to release a health care plan only after enduring immense public pressure for refusing to do so," Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo said later.

"We hope her plan will be straight with the American people about how much middle-class taxes will go up to pay for the $30+ trillion it will take to fund" the plan, he added.

Francis said the math is impossible.

“If you took away every single dollar [from someone] who makes more than $200,000 and you threw them in the abyss somewhere to die it still won’t pay for 'Medicare-for-all,'” Francis said.

She added that D.C. politicians can’t quite live in reality when it comes to math. Democrats think math is a myth, she said.