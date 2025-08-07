Melania Trump posts victory X post after James Carville removes podcast alleging 'Epstein connection'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump shared an X post in triumph on Thursday after Democratic strategist James Carville retracted claims disputed by her lawyer.

Carville opened his latest episode of the Politics War Room podcast with a legal note, abandoning his usual folksy and avuncular style for a more serious tone.

"In last week's podcast episode, we spoke with Judd Legum," he said. "After the episode, we received a letter from Melania Trump's lawyer. He took issue with our title of one of those YouTube videos from that episode and a couple of comments I made about the first lady. We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize."

Melania Trump shared a screenshot of the above apology’s transcript and a crossed-out screenshot of a video of the episode titled, "The Epstein connection: Trump & Melania."

Melania Trump's dispute was about how Carville characterized how she met her future husband.

An aide to the first lady, Nick Clemens, told Fox News Digital in a statement, "First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, ‘Melania.’"

Last week, The Daily Beast pulled an article detailing allegations by journalist Michael Wolff that Melania Trump was introduced to her husband Donald Trump via a modeling agent connected to Jeffrey Epstein, after a challenge from the first lady’s lawyers.

The outlet shared an Editor’s Note in place of the article, declaring, "After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article. After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."

Fox News' David Spector contributed to this report.