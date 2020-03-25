Meghan McCain returns to 'View,' discusses recently announced pregnancy

Following a brief absence, "The View" co-host Meghan McCain returned to the program via Skype on Wednesday to discuss her recently-announced pregnancy.

"We're excited, a little surprised," McCain told her co-hosts. "It's bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now and I obviously would prefer to be in studio with all of you."

On Sunday, McCain told Twitter followers that she and her husband, conservative writer Ben Domenech, were expecting.

"I consulted with my doctors and they advised me for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with," McCain said.

"Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also joined Wednesday's show via satellite. Co-host Joy Behar previously announced she would take a break from the show in order to avoid getting COVID-19. The show itself has been broadcasting without a studio audience due to the pandemic, and Wednesday's show featured only two co-hosts on the familiar stage.

Last year, McCain revealed that she and Domenech had lost a child due to a miscarriage.

"I think that everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, mental, emotional strength to get here ... I sort of didn’t know if I was ever going to be a mom," McCain said on Wednesday's show. "So I’m excited, and I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and, you know, this is just how it’s going to be for a little while."



