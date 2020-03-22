Meghan McCain announces she's pregnant, says she'll appear on 'The View' via satellite

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain announced on Sunday that she is pregnant and will be taking an abundance of caution by staying home and appearing on the show via satellite.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant," McCain began her announcement. "Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

She continued, "I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite."

She expressed her gratitude to ABC for allowing her to work remotely as well as the "heroes," including doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, first responders and the military, who are "on the front lines of this fight."

"Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on 'The View,'" McCain added.

Last year, McCain revealed that she and her husband, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, had lost a child due to a miscarriage.

McCain isn't the only "View" co-host who will be absent from the iconic table. Earlier this month, her colleague Joy Behar decided to self-isolate and take time off from the show and Whoopi Goldberg had also started appearing on the show from home via satellite last week, both due to health concerns. Sunny Hostin and guest-host Sara Haines will likely continue to hold down the fort going forward.

"The View," like many other television programs, has gone through unprecedented changes amid the coronavirus outbreak, including not having a live studio audience.