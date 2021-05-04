Meghan McCain: The British royal family is an ‘old, archaic, and deeply irrelevant’ monarchy

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain said that the royal family is no longer relevant in an episode that aired Tuesday.

"I would literally rather eat a muddy tire than have to watch or have anything to do with Camilla and Charles," McCain told her co-hosts after being asked whether or not people are interested in the royal family after a series of events.

"I find them like the most boring people in the world. And I can say that because I'm an American and, you know, I know that people belove Queen Elizabeth and she's a legacy," McCain said.

The royal family was embroiled in controversy after Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle claimed the family was racist against her in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In early 2020, the pair announced that they'd walk away from royal life and agreed to revisit their decision in a year.

McCain said that she did not like how Harry and Meghan were "treated" and that they were trying to "modernize" something "old, archaic, and deeply irrelevant."

