Meghan McCain reacts to Vogue calling childbearing ‘environmental vandalism’: ‘Not today Satan!’

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain took to Twitter on Wednesday to lash out at British Vogue’s viral story this week that questioned the environmental consequences of having a baby in the year 2021.

"NOT TODAY SATAN!" McCain tweeted.

Vogue writer Nell Frizzell framed her piece around concerns she had before birthing her own child.

"Whether your body throbs to reproduce, you passively believe that it is on the cards for you one day, or you actively seek to remain child-free, the declining health of the planet cannot help but factor in your thinking," she wrote.

"Before I got pregnant, I worried feverishly about the strain on the earth’s resources that another Western child would add. The food he ate, the nappies he wore, the electricity he would use; before he’d even started sitting up, my child would have already contributed far more to climate change than his counterpart in, say, Kerala or South Sudan."

Cato Institute offshoot Human Progress also responded to Frizzell’s controversial outlook by providing a Simon Project study that proves children provide an "increase in resource abundance."

Others like Insider columnist Josh Barro also tweeted in disbelief at the subject of the article.

"This is an issue for your therapist, not for a major fashion magazine," he tweeted.

And this isn’t the first time the publication has released a report on the same topic. Back in March, Vogue’s Emma Harding published the piece "Fear Over the Climate Crisis Has Made Me Reconsider Having Children," expressing similar concerns about the carbon footprint of children.