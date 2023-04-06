Meghan McCain, other media figures 'repulsed' by Lemon after bombshell misogyny allegations: 'Absolutely nuts'

Former host on "The View" Meghan McCain berated CNN anchor Don Lemon after he was accused of engaging in threatening behavior against his former colleague, ABC News correspondent Kyra Phillips.

"[Phillips] is a mentor, a friend, a sister to me," McCain wrote.

"One of the greatest, most supportive women in all of media. She has been a rock and to me and so many other countless women. If any of these insane allegations are true about Don Lemon - I can’t express how repulsed I am."

McCain was responding to a shocking Variety report that claimed to reveal Lemon’s history of "malicious texts," "diva-like behavior" and "misogyny" at CNN.

The article included anecdotes about one of Lemon’s former colleagues, Kyra Phillips.

"While Phillips was on assignment in Iraq — a high-profile gig that Lemon coveted — he vented his disappointment at being passed over by tearing up pictures and notes on top of and inside Phillips’ desk in the news pod they shared, according to two sources who worked there at the time," Variety wrote.

The story also included allegations that Lemon sent "threatening text messages" to Phillips, one of which told the reporter that ‘you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it.’"

Lemon was grilled on social media, with many journalists and commentators speculating that Lemon could be fired for the report.

"If this story is true, it is absolutely nuts that CNN didn’t fire Lemon," Washington Post contributing columnist Sonny Bunch wrote.

"If left-wing Hollywood rags like Variety are turning against him, then the game is well and truly up for Don Lemon," RedState editor-at-large Ben Kew said.

"This entire article is NUTS.I've met Lemon more than once and know for a personal fact that he's...unpleasant.But this behavior is next-level cray. Someone wants that man gone from CNN," Off The Press senior editor Rob Smith tweeted.

A CNN spokesperson provided Variety with the following comment: "Don says the alleged incident never occurred and that he was never notified of any investigation. CNN cannot corroborate the alleged events from 15 years ago."

Phillips, who now works for ABC News, declined to provide Variety with a comment.

ABC News did not immediately respond when asked for comment by Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.