Meghan McCain's offer to help Biden with Republican vaccine outreach falls on deaf ears: 'They don't care'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain claimed Thursday that she offered to assist President Joe Biden's administration with outreach on coronavirus vaccination rates in an effort to convince more people who identify as Republicans to get vaccinated.

During a discussion on vaccination rates, the lone Republican on the program told her co-hosts that it was "intellectually dishonest" to blame vaccine hesitancy solely on the GOP, a group reportedly with higher rates of immunization skepticism. McCain said the Biden administration hadn't accepted and didn't care about her offer of support.

"I’ve offered my help. They haven’t accepted it. They don’t care. They need to find some Republican that’s good enough to help them with outreach," McCain said.

Vaccine hesitancy, ‘The View" co-host stressed, is not just a Republican problem. She expressed disapproval with the Biden administration's outreach to not just conservatives but several other groups.

"I think everyone should get vaccinated. We have been all saying this. As different as our political opinions are, everyone on this show believes in the vaccine and believes we should get vaccinated," McCain said.

"I don’t know what the answers to these problems are because it’s not just Republicans," she added. "When you get into statistics about demographics who are not being vaccinated, it’s actually just really intellectually dishonest to put all the blame on the shoulders of Republicans. There's lots of demographics that are vaccine-hesitant for a lot of different reasons, and we need to be reaching out to people in lots of different ways."

McCain went on to say that the White House needed to put just as much focus on the number of people dying from opioid addiction each year, citing numbers from 2020 amid the pandemic that showed a 30% increase in drug overdoses.

"This is a very, very serious problem in this country that I think should be treated with the same seriousness that we are treating people not getting vaccinated, people who are feeling like they have no other options in life other than to take opioids and to, God forbid, abuse it and lose their life," McCain said. "This is something that the White House, and Americans, and the medical community should be focusing on as well."