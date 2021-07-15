Meghan McCain flames Britney Spears' family over conservatorship 'abuse': 'Go to hell everyone!'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain flamed the family of Britney Spears on Thursday, slamming them over treatment the pop star has allegedly endured during the 13-year conservatorship from her father, Jamie Spears.

While discussing the conservatorship with her co-hosts, McCain referred to Spears' family as "monsters," accused them of not doing enough to stop the "abuse" she was experiencing, and expressed her hope that Spears "never speaks to any of them again."

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM BRITNEY SPEARS' UPCOMING COURT APPEARANCE IN HER CONSERVATORSHIP CASE

"I want her to live the way she should be allowed to live, and should have been allowed to live for the past 13 years, being able to be in control of her money, her body, her life," McCain said after co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked what she hoped would come out of the legal situation.

"I think that her family are monsters. All of them. I don’t care about what her sister and her mother are saying," McCain added, referring to Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, denying any role in the conservatorship, and her mother, Lynne Spears, expressing concern over it.

"If this were happening to a family member of mine, I would have beaten a door down and done anything possible to remove them from that situation. None of them did enough. I hope she never speaks to any of them again," McCain said. "I hope she can find peace, and I hope that she can live the life that she has — should have been able to do."

BRITNEY SPEARS WANTS TO CHARGE HER DAD WITH ‘CONSERVATORSHIP ABUSE,’ JUDGE ALLOWS HER TO HIRE PRIVATE ATTORNEY

McCain went on to describe the "crux" of the situation as the fact that Spears could perform, give endorsements, "work her ass off," and pay her family's legal bills, but couldn't make decisions for herself.

"[She] apparently is not emotionally competent enough to choose whether or not she should have an IUD inside her body and whether or not she's allowed to have a baby or get married," McCain said. "Go to hell, everyone!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m a huge Britney fan, as we all are," she added. "If she doesn’t want to perform after this, let’s give her the grace not to. She’s gone through, you know, what is ostensibly legalized slavery for the past 13 years. God knows what kind of ramifications there are for that level of abuse. Let’s just give her whatever she wants and I hope to God this comes to an end soon for her sake."