'View' co-host Meghan McCain rips Biden budget nominee Neera Tanden: One of Twitter's 'worst trolls'

President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget nominee, Neera Tanden, is not suited for the position, "The View" co-host Meghan McCain argued Thursday, pointing to past anti-Republican tweets from the former Clinton campaign official.

"She was really sort of unhinged on Twitter and she would just go after everyone and she was extremely reactive. It’s not so much ... that she was saying ‘Moscow Mitch.’ It’s more that we’re electing her to a position of huge power and influence in the U.S. government, and I don’t want someone this reactive and impulsive in charge. Look what just happened when we elected someone president who was that reactive and crazy and couldn’t control themselves on Twitter," said McCain, calling her one of Twitter's "worst trolls" among media and politician pundits.

"I'm done with this," she said, adding that people in politics and media need to speak to each other online the same way they would in person.

Tanden was immediately confronted by concerns over her nomination from both parties when she appeared before the Senate Budget Committee on Wednesday.

Leaders from both sides of the political spectrum called out Tanden for personal attacks and statements she has made on social media. Additionally, committee chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he was worried about the millions of dollars the Center for American Progress, which Tanden used to run, has received from large corporations and special interest groups.

The first Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee to question Tanden one day before, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, immediately brought up Tanden's posts, many of which she deleted late last year.

Portman cited several examples of Tanden's statements, including her calling Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, "the worst" and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a "fraud," saying that "vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz," and referring to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as "Moscow Mitch" and "Voldemort," referring to the Harry Potter villain.

"I recognize the concern," Tanden said. "I deeply regret and apologize for my language – some of my past language. I recognize that this role is a bipartisan role, and I know I have to earn the trust of senators across the board. I will work very aggressively to meet that concern."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.