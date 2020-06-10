Meghan McCain calls out Kentucky Dem who said relative approved using John McCain video in ad

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain fired back at Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath who claimed she had "received encouragement" from "a member of the McCain family" to use the late Sen. John McCain in an attack ad against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Which member Amy, please name names? Because it wasn't me or my mother. My entire family communicates before such decisions and I have no idea what you're talking about," McCain tweeted Wednesday at McGrath, adding that "ex-disgruntled staffers don't count as 'family.'"

On Tuesday, Cindy McCain, the Arizona senator's widow, expressed her disapproval of her late husband being featured in a new campaign ad released by McGrath.

"I’m disappointed in [Amy McGrath's] use of my late husband #johnmcccain image in a partisan attack ad against his good friend [Mitch McConnell]. John’s memory should be used promote common ground and civility not to stoke division," Cindy McCain tweeted.

The ad focuses on the Arizona senator's crucial 2017 vote that derailed GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, slamming McConnell for wanting to "[take] care from millions of Americans," stressing that it would have been detrimental during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, McGrath insisted she received permission to use the late senator in her ad from "a member" of the McCain family.

"Prior to running this ad, I reached out to a member of the McCain family, who I know, and received encouragement," McGrath tweeted. "I am saddened that Mrs. McCain sees this differently, but my intention is to honor Sen. McCain's historic vote that is also a moment of public record."

The McConnell challenger had not responded to Meghan McCain's tweet as of Wednesday evening.

McGrath, a former fighter pilot who was reportedly recruited by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is set to compete in a crowded Democratic primary on June 23.