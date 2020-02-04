Meghan McCain says Bloomberg will benefit most from Iowa's 'garbage' caucuses

"View" co-host Meghan McCain had some stinging criticism for the Iowa caucus process, calling on the state to switch to primaries after Monday night's kerfuffle.

"This is a disaster and Iowa should completely remove themselves from the caucus in general and turn into a primary next election cycle, because they clearly can't handle the responsibility and the gravity of this," she said.

She went on to cite how so many staffers and politicians invested time and resources into the caucus. "To have this happen, it's a load of garbage -- and I'm done with it," she said.

According to McCain, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg benefited the most from the caucus since he didn't participate.

Co-host Joy Behar took a shot at the caucus debacle, joking that "it seems that everybody won last night except Jimmy Carter."

A new mobile app was supposed to help Democratic officials quickly gather information from some 1,700 caucus sites throughout Iowa. Instead, a “coding issue” within the app is being blamed for delays that left the results unknown the morning after the first-in-the nation presidential nominating contest.

Glitches with a new mobile app Monday caused confusion, and some caucus organizers were forced to call in results for the state party to record manually, introducing delays and the possibility of human error. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said the delays were not the result of a breach and party systems were secure.

The party said it expects to release unofficial results later Tuesday after manually verifying its data against paper backups. Unlike the November election and state primaries administered by state and local election officials, the Iowa caucus was administered by the Iowa Democratic Party. Nevada Democrats also have plans to use a mobile reporting app for their caucuses set for Feb. 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.