Meghan McCain apologizes for aiding Trump's 'racist' COVID rhetoric after being called out by John Oliver

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain issued an apology on Monday after she was called out by "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver for comments she made about rhetoric tying the coronavirus outbreak to China.

Following last week's deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, there has been a growing push by the mainstream media and the Democratic Party to declare the violence a hate crime because six of the eight victims were Asian-Americans -- despite the lack of evidence from the investigation so far.

On Sunday, Oliver jumped on the bandwagon and blamed then-President Donald Trump's use of the phrase "China virus" during the 2020 election campaign for the rise in attacks on Asian-Americans. He then played a clip of McCain dismissing Trump's critics at the time.

"I think that the left wants to focus on PC labeling of this virus. This is a great way to get Trump reelected," McCain said. "I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don't have a problem with it."

ANDREW SULLIVAN BLASTS MEDIA FOR 'GROTESQUELY' DISTORTING ATLANTA SHOOTINGS TO PUSH HATE CRIME 'NARRATIVE'

"Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn't have a problem with it!" Oliver exclaimed. "Listen not to the scores of Asian-Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy White woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom."

The HBO star then dismissed her Tweet urging others to "stop Asian hate," calling it a "fine sentiment" but stressed that "there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for that hate to grow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next day, McCain offered a mea culpa, though she did not directly reference Oliver's comments.

"I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community," she tweeted. "There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda."