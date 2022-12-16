Meghan Markle's half-sister fires back at ex-royal's claims made in Netflix docuseries: 'A series of lies'

Samantha Markle, half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle fired back at the ex-royal for claims she made in the new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

In the series, Meghan Markle spoke about her family and highlighted the tensions she has with her elder sibling.

"My half-sister, who I hadn't seen in over a decade and that was only for a day-and-a-half… suddenly it felt like she was everywhere," Markle said.

"I don't know your middle name, I don't know your birthday, you're telling these people that you raised me and that you've coined me ‘Princess Pushy?’… I don't remember seeing her when I was a kid at my dad's house if and when they would come around. And the last time that I saw her that I remember when I was in my early 20s. I haven't had a fallout with her. We didn't have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!"

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S DOCUSERIES SEEN AS ‘FLUFF AND NONSENSE' WITHIN ‘PALACE WALLS’: ROYAL EXPERT

Appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Samantha Markle called out the "series of lies."

"I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine," Markle told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Friday. "It's projection at its finest. And it's almost comical."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE CONDUCT BUSINESS AS USUAL AS PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE CONTINUE WITH BOMBSHELL CLAIMS

Samantha Markle spoke about how she was informed of an "entrenched media agenda" against her as early as 2018 in London with a "series of take news stories" that she couldn't combat.

"Eventually the truth comes out and when it does, and when the dust settles, I thought, you know, truth has to stand for something Truth wins," Markle said.

Meghan Markle also claimed in the Netflix docuseries she "took care" of her grandmother in her "final years," which her half-sister also refuted.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S DOCUSERIES WON'T 'DAMAGE THE MONARCHY' DESPITE NASTY ALLEGATIONS: EXPERT

"The whole grandmother thing- that just did it for us," Samantha Markle said. "I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. And she didn't take care of her. She visited her. She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born. So it's been so far-fetched. It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the Royals. And here we are."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked what advice she would give to Meghan Markle's in-laws, Samantha Markle urged Prince Charles to "lay down the boundaries" since the duchess is an "apathetic" person.

"I think it sets a dangerous precedent to let this go on," Samantha Markle added.