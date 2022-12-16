Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries seen as 'fluff and nonsense' within 'palace walls': royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," has viewers talking. And, according to one royal expert, it's not in a good way.

Neil Sean was a guest on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Friday and said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show has been perceived as "fluff and nonsense" to people in the U.K., and those "particularly within palace walls."

MacCallum shared a clip of Harry in the series claiming his brother, Prince William, screamed and shouted at him when Harry decided to step away from royal duties in 2020 and move to California with Meghan Markle.

"It’s seen over here, and particularly within palace walls, as just fluff and nonsense," Sean said. "The bigger problem, Martha, is this: The continuation of the tissue of lies that, of course, Meghan [Markle] and Harry have presented about staff working within the palace. That's the bigger problem."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE CONDUCT BUSINESS AS USUAL AS PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE CONTINUE WITH BOMBSHELL CLAIMS

Sean mentioned the moment of Harry flashing his phone to the screen, alleging an aggressive text message from William.

"Really, there's no recollection of that particular text from William to Harry," Sean said. "So what was on it? And why didn't you show it to the camera? Is it really true is a question that a lot of people are asking over here."

King Charles III and the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, have not publicly commented on the docuseries and have been conducting business as usual.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales hosted her second annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" event.

Middleton and Prince William were joined by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as King Charles III and Camilla, queen consort, for the event.

Earlier in the day, Netflix released the second installment of the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which focuses on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life, coined "Megxit" by the press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.