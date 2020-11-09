Media outlets falsely claim London fireworks, Paris church bells were celebrating Biden victory

The results of the 2020 presidential election will certainly have a global impact, but members of the media have wrongly credited events across the pond as celebrations of Joe Biden's victory.

Over the weekend, ABC News shared a video of fireworks going off in London, directly tying it to projections of the Democrat winning the election.

"Fireworks lit up the night sky over London, England, after Joe Biden was characterized to be the apparent winner of the presidential election," ABC News tweeted with the video.

Well, the network deleted the tweet after it was brought to its attention that the fireworks were actually celebrating Guy Fawkes Night, which was observed over the weekend following the official November 5 holiday.

The British outlet The Daily Mail describes, "Every year on Bonfire Night families across the UK gather outside on November 5 to enjoy firework displays commemorating the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605. The plot was formed by Catholic zealots to blow up Parliament in order to assassinate King James I and overthrow Protestant rule."

ABC News wasn't alone in making such a mistake. CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny called European celebrations of Biden's election win "extraordinary."

"We heard church bells ringing in Paris, we saw fireworks in London. This is indeed a moment the world is watching," Zeleny told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on Saturday.

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber similarly pointed to celebrations "across the globe," airing footage of the French church bells that apparently rang for Biden.

"That was the reaction there to mark Trump losing, Joe Biden becoming our president-elect," Melber told viewers before playing footage of the fireworks from London. "Millions of people in dozens and dozens of countries stopping to reflect on what we did, what you did here in America yesterday."

Except that the French church bells, too, had nothing to do with the American election.

The Washington Post highlighted a fact-check from the French newspaper Libération concluded that not only did church bells not even ring in Paris it was the nearby suburb of Meudon. And the church bells that rang were "automatically programed to announce the 6 p.m. mass."