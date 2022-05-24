Joe Concha torches liberal media's 'bias of omission' in ignoring Hillary Clinton bombshells

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Joe Concha on mainstream media deciding former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann’s trial isn’t worth covering.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the mainstream media decided former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann’s trial isn’t worth covering.

MICHAEL SUSSMANN TRIAL: ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC IGNORE CASE AT CENTER OF TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

JOE CONCHA: And remember the ABC, NBC, CBS evening newscasts, they still attract about 20 million people combined. So the bias of omission here is readily apparent. And oh, by the way, saying we covered it online. I'm sorry, that doesn't cut it. I mean, could you imagine even for 5 seconds if the names were switched here and it was instead of Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and was replaced by Clinton Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway?

Imagine if it was Conway who admitted in open court that a lawyer close to the campaign had gone to the FBI and pitched a story that was completely and totally farcical. I mean, Jonathan Turley said it best. He called this the biggest and most successful disinformation campaign in U.S. history. And he's right, guys.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

