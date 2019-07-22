Sen. McSally rips Ocasio-Cortez's 'uninformed and dangerous' call to get rid of DHS, investigate White House border policies

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.'s call to get rid of the Department of Homeland Security and to establish a "9/11 style commission" to investigate White House border policies are "uninformed and dangerous," Sen. Martha Mcsally, R-Ariz., told Fox News.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends" Monday, Sen. McSally, a 26-year veteran who was stationed in Saudia Arabia at the time of 9/11, said that her response to AOC's plan was "what the hell is she talking about?"

McSally said that she prefers to work on "closing the loopholes and fixing the laws on which the Democrats are refusing to come to the table," as a more effective way of solving the border crisis, and slams democrats for failing to work towards a solution.

Sen. McSally said she has been "begging" Democrats for years to come to the table, and that she is glad many have them have finally traveled to the border to see the crisis first hand. She urged members of Congress to join her and Senator Linsey Graham, R-S.C., on a bill they've been working on, to "get it to the president's desk and stop the crisis."

Current laws incentivize trafficking of children, McSally said, explaining that if an adult were to show up with a child illegally, they would be let-go "within 20 days." She explained that she, together with Senator Graham is working to close the loopholes to "stop the incentive for the dangerous journey," and she hopes Democrats will join her, despite their "lack of action" thus far.

"They want to deny detention space and ICE beds, they don't want any barriers, no border wall, they don't want to close the loopholes that are incentivizing this behavior, essentially that's what's overwhelming and causing it to break."

"We're open to their ideas - Senator Graham and I have both said that. Come to the table, let's fix this crisis. Stop the crazy dangerous rhetoric and the humanitarian crisis which is really being exacerbated by their lack of action on this," McSally said in a plea of help.

On Saturday, Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., visited the border and said he "would like to work with Republicans" to tackle the crisis on the Southern border.

Following his visit, the president tweeted that he looks forward to speaking with Schumer to come up with a solution to the crisis.

"Senator Chuck Schumer has finally gone to the Southern Border with some Democrat Senators. This is a GREAT thing! Nearby, he missed a large group of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter the USA illegally. They wildly rushed Border Patrol. Some Agents were badly injured Based on the comments made by Senator Schumer, he must have seen how dangerous & bad for our Country the Border is. It is not a “manufactured crisis,” as the Fake News Media & their Democrat partners tried to portray. He said he wants to meet. I will set up a meeting ASAP!"