'The Squad' meets 'The Quad': McEnany celebrates victories of 'real deal' Latina GOP candidates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany celebrated the victories of four Latina GOP congressional nominees on Wednesday, dubbing them "The Quad" and potential GOP rivals to the far-left progressive group "The Squad."

"These are the real deal here," McEnany said. "It's the year of the Latina Republican women. I couldn’t be more pumped about it."

Yesli Vega clinched the GOP nomination for the Seventh Congressional District in Charlottesville, Va, Tuesday night with a lead of approximately 2,000 votes. The former deputy sheriff and military spouse beat five other Republicans who were considered better funded with greater name recognition.

GROUP SAYS ROAD TO REPUBLICAN MAJORITY RUNS THROUGH ELECTING FEMALE CONSERVATIVES

"Vega is the fourth Latina to win a primary this election season, highlighting the growing trend of Hispanic voters shifting to the GOP which could pose a real problem for Democrats heading into midterms and beyond," McEnany said, adding, "We are calling them ‘The Quad,’ not ‘The Squad.'"

Vega's primary win follows the victories of Mayra Flores, R-Texas, Cassy Garcia, R-Texas, and Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas; all of whom are of Hispanic descent.

"Outnumbered" co-host Carley Shimkus said she "eagerly await[s] to see the group shot on the cover of Vogue for breaking a glass ceiling."

"Something tells me that’s not going to happen," she quipped, agreeing with McEnanay that the victories represent the troves of Hispanic voters who are "swinging right."

"Look at the president’s approval rating within the Hispanic community," she said ."It’s 26%. I think it’s because Democrats have become so extreme that it’s peeling a lot of Hispanics away and towards the Republican Party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vega will have to face incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, in the general election this fall. McEnany noted the "great irony" that Spanberger, who famously blamed her own party for embracing "defund the police" to the Democrats after the 2020 election, will face off against a former law enforcement official.