McDonald's employee shocks internet with clip showing entire bag of sugar poured into chain's sweet tea

A video shared to TikTok by an alleged McDonald’s employee went viral this week after it revealed to users just how much sugar supposedly goes into the fast food restaurant’s sweet iced tea.

TikTok user "gia2bad" recorded the clip while working at the chain, which showed how she dumps a full four-pound bag of sugar into a single brew of the McDonald’s iced tea.

The video elicited shocked responses from users on the social media platform, with several of them remarking on just how unhealthy that amount of sugar is.

Gia shared the 11-second clip earlier this month. It opened with an employee pouring a full bag of granulated sugar into the tea as it brewed.

As the water and tea mixed, the employee could be seen dumping the whole bag into the concoction. She then used a whisk to blend the drink.

As the video played, text appeared onscreen, which stated, "If y’all were wondering why the sweet tea is so sweet at McDonald’s."

The caption for Gia’s video disclosed that sometimes one full bag of granulated sugar sometimes isn’t enough for a single brew of the iced tea. She wrote, "Yes we use a whole bag sometimess 2."

The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times and has received more than a thousand comments.

Replying to several users who denied this was how the sweet tea was made, one wrote, "If anyone says this aint true obviously never worked McDonald that’s absolutely how its made they just use teabags and 1 pound of sugar no joke."

Another user who claimed to have worked at the chain affirmed this is how the tea was made, however they claimed the restaurant never used to use this much sugar. "Exactly. I used to work at one when I was younger the bag has gotten bigger I see it was smaller when I was working there."

A stunned user asked, "A whole bag?!"

Another one quipped, "Would you like some tea with your sugar?" and someone else declared, "That's actually disgusting."

One user added, "Jaw=dropped that’s literally cancer."

McDonald’s website has the nutritional value of its sweet tea listed. According to the page, a single large sweet tea from the restaurant contains 170 calories and 40 grams of sugar.

According to the U.S. FDA, average individuals should only consume around 50 grams of sugar in one day.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald’s to clarify if dumping a full bag of sugar (or more) into the sweet tea is company practice. The chain simply referred the outlet back to its nutrition page.

