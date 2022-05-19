McConnell defends Senate's passage of $40B in Ukrainian aid after surprise trip to meet Zelenskyy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended the Senate's passage of $40 billion in Ukrainian assistance Thursday after some Republicans voted against advancing the package.

McConnell joined Bret Baier on Thursday's "Special Report," to discuss America's continued support of Ukraine.

"I think the important thing to remember is what would have been the cost of not acting," said McConnell. "It would have been way more. Way more than $40 billion."

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday on $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine, shipping the bill to President Biden's desk. This comes after Sen. Rand Paul blocked its passage last Thursday, leading to a week-long delay.

The vote was 86-11 with 11 Republicans splitting from party leadership by voting against the bill.

Baier asked McConnell whether he thinks we as a country are going to have to put more money into Ukraine, or if we are capping out now at $40 billion in addition to what we've already sent.

"This is a unified effort on behalf of the democratic world to stop this thug from success in Ukraine," said McConnell. "Whether it will cost more or not remains to be seen," he added.

McConnell led a surprise trip to Ukraine with the GOP Senate delegation last week, meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He noted the purpose of their trip to the Ukrainian capital.

"My trip essentially was an all Republican group who went to reassure the Europeans, the Ukrainians and others that we were completely together on this policy of helping the Ukrainians beat the Russians and that we were going to send them a package that gives them the kind of military equipment they need to recapture their country."

