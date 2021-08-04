Rep. McClain on eviction moratorium: Biden admin 'just kicking issues down the road'

The CDC announced Tuesday they would extend the eviction moratorium to October. Rep. Lisa McClain,(R-Mich., shared her concerns on the CDC’s caving to Democrats. McClain stressed on "Fox & Friends First," Wednesday, the dire situation for landlords, especially when in some cases, collecting rent is "their only income."

REP. LISA MCCLAIN: "Well, I think Congress spoke before we left for recess. They couldn't get the votes though all the president did was - with a swipe of a pen again - just extended it for 90 more days. Again, we're just kicking these issues down the road. At some point in time, we actually have to deal with the issues. And what I ask people, I asked the government is at some point in time, when are we going to look at both sides of the equation?

This administration is really good at only looking at one side of the equation. But to your point, we've had enhanced unemployment benefits now for a year and a half. And these landlords, which for some of these landlords, this is their only income. What about them? And what about the fairness that they deserve? Seems to me that they're getting lost in the shuffle here."

