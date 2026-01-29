McCarthy blasts Democrats over 'damaging' anti-ICE rhetoric targeting federal immigration agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy slammed anti-ICE rhetoric by Democratic politicians and social media personalities, arguing that calls to identify agents serve to intimidate and endanger law enforcement personnel.

McCarthy reacted to several clips on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, including one of Stephen Colbert comparing ICE and Border Patrol agents to Nazis.

Users on TikTok and Instagram posted videos claiming ICE was "blatantly murdering U.S. citizens" and calling the government fascist. One user suggested putting laxatives in ICE agents' drinks. Another said, "They’re gonna kill us anyway, so I think maybe we should just mob them."

"You know, that language is very damaging," McCarthy said. "That puts people in harm’s way."

He contended that the reason people are opposed to ICE agents wearing face masks is because "they want to know who these individuals are, intimidate them for literally doing a law enforcement job, and put their life in danger."

Fox News Channel's Dana Perino said while Democrats are speaking about immigration enforcement, a new Fox News poll indicates more people are concerned about President Donald Trump's economic focus.

Asked about their views on how much time Trump spends on various issues, 68% of respondents said "not enough" time was being spent on the economy.

McCarthy pointed to lowered gas prices, a recent tax provision bill and foreign investments as indications the economy would improve, though voters have yet to feel the full effects of these changes.

"We'll always lag a little bit behind. But … you're gonna hear the president talking a lot about the economy," he said.

McCarthy suggested another factor affecting the polling data could be that "the president works on so many items, [respondents] are not seeing really everything that he's doing in the economy," arguing that high-profile issues like the ICE operations in Minneapolis can overshadow other matters.