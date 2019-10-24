McCain says Matt Gaetz should 'get the hell out of Congress,' get TV job after sit-in

"View" co-host Meghan McCain had a fiery denunciation for Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Thursday after he led a sit-in that disrupted a closed-door deposition on Wednesday.

"By the way, Matt Gaetz, when did you want to become a TV star or want to be a TV star? You want to do that? Get the hell out of Congress. Get a TV job," she said.

Co-host Joy Behar said Gaetz was too "boring" for any network to hire him, though he has appeared many times on cable news.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS STORM IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY DEPOSITION: WHAT WENT DOWN

Gaetz was joined by a long list of other Republican members protesting the way House Democrats have been conducting the impeachment inquiry into the president.

McCain also called out Democrats for a gun control protest on the House floor in 2016. "I hate political stunts across the board, in general. I think we elect people in order to serve in Congress," she said.

She added that voters elected politicians to "get your freaking job done one way or the other." Those types of acts were the reason Congress had such a low approval rating, she argued.

Co-host Abby Huntsman indicated the sit-in was an indication that politics had become too much about spectacles. "Everything has become a spectacle. Everything is about how can I make this about myself," she said.

"I do wonder if that would have happened today if cable news didn't exist, if the president wasn't watching them."

Behar contended that Republicans' demonstration was a response to President Trump blasting "Never-Trumpers" as "scum." "I think they're scared because Trump said any 'never-Trumpers' are considered scum. He called them scum in a tweet.

"He's very presidential, isn't he?"