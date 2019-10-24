Press secretary Grisham on Trump's 'human scum' tweet: Those working against him are 'just that'

President Trump was within his right to label so-called Never-Trumpers "human scum," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday.

"The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats," the president warned Wednesday.

"Watch out for them, they are human scum!"

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Ed Henry, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Grisham said that the president has been the subject of a witch hunt since day one.

Kilmeade asked if the president regretted firing off the tweet.

"No, no, he shouldn't," she stated emphatically.

"The people who are against him and who have been against him and working against his [agenda] since the day they took office are just that," said Grisham.

"It is horrible that people are working against a president who is delivering results for this country and has been since day one. And, the fact that people continue to try to negate anything he's been trying to do and take away from the good work he's doing on behalf of the American people, they deserve strong language like that," she added.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

However, both sides of the aisle have criticized the president's choice of words.

In an appearance on CNN, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., denounced the president's words.

"To call anybody human scum is beneath the office of the presidency. You can't say that, right? You're the president. You have different standards," he said.

Kinzinger called on his colleagues to "talk to each other as grown-ups: "We need to just have conversations, and I'm going to say this to my colleagues on my side and the other side of the aisle. By calling names and screaming and yelling and demonstrating, you never win anybody to your side. You just make your base happy, but you're not actually doing anything effective."