Byron Donalds slams Maxine Waters' 'completely outrageous' attack on Manchin and Sinema

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds slammed Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Monday for her criticism of moderate Democrat Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who have refused to change the filibuster to allow voting rights legislation to pass. Waters said the two senators "don't care" about minorities and Black people in an MSNBC interview Sunday.

DEMOCRATS DEFEND FLIP-FLOPPING ON 2017 PLEDGE TO PRESERVE FILIBUSTER

BYRON DONALDS: I just think it's completely outrageous, it's not based on facts. The reality is, is that what she and the Democrats want to pass by breaking the filibuster, something, by the way, that they have defended every single year that the Senate has been in existence up until right now. What they want to do is just basically have the federal government take over all elections in the United States. So if you think that's the Democrat agenda and that's supposed to be good for all Americans, I completely disagree with you. And I think that Senator Manchin, and Senator Sinema are doing the right thing by maintaining the filibuster because its purpose is to protect the minority voices in the United States Senate. We are not a pure democracy. We are a constitutional republic. The filibuster is one of the mechanisms that helps to maintain the republic.

