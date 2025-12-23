Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Maury Povich breaks with wife Connie Chung over new CBS News leadership, takes 'wait and see' approach

Former CBS journalist Connie Chung has attacked both the Paramount merger and new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Connie Chung criticizes CBS News under current leadership Video

Connie Chung criticizes CBS News under current leadership

Former CBS anchor Connie Chung took shots at CBS News leadership and new editor Bari Weiss during a podcast interview (Credit: "Pablo Torre Finds Out")

Veteran daytime talk show host Maury Povich said on Tuesday that he disagreed with his wife, former CBS News journalist Connie Chung, about CBS' change in leadership.

The former "Maury" host was asked about his thoughts on CBS' parent company Paramount's merger with Skydance Media and the subsequent appointment of Bari Weiss as the new CBS News editor-in-chief in light of recent controversies.

While Chung has previously criticized both the merger and Weiss' leadership in the past, Povich admitted to USA Today that he was more open to the change, much to his wife's chagrin.

CBS, BARI WEISS FACING MOUNTING BACKLASH FROM LIBERAL CRITICS OVER YANKING '60 MINUTES' SEGMENT

Maury Povich and Connie Chung

Maury Povich described discussing the CBS situation with his wife Connie Chung. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"We're in a little discussion about that," Povich told USA Today. "She was talking about the CBS situation and how she didn't understand how the new ownership of Paramount could hire somebody like Bari Weiss, who had never been in television, to run their news department, and I just said, 'Well, you don't know. Let's just wait and see.' And she just jumped at me…I was a little more open to the experience."

Povich said that Chung "shot [him] down pretty quick," though he understood her position given her relationship with CBS News. By contrast, he said that he hates "knee-jerk reactions" and will continue to watch the situation unfold before passing judgment.

FORMER CBS ANCHOR WARNS PARAMOUNT MERGER MARKS 'THE END' OF THE NETWORK AND 'HONEST' JOURNALISM

Connie Chung

Former CBS News journalist Connie Chung criticized her former employer in an interview after Paramount's merger. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"You got to prove yourself one way or another. Let's see what happens," Povich said. "So far, I don't think I've seen a change. I watched '60 Minutes'— it's all the same '60 Minutes' as I've always watched all my life. And so we'll wait and see."

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS News for comment.

2025 LOOKBACK: CBS PULLS PLUG ON STEPHEN COLBERT'S LIBERAL LATE-NIGHT SHOW, SHOCKING MEDIA INDUSTRY

Earlier this month, Povich and Chung commented about the change in CBS leadership on Pablo Torre’s "Finds Out" podcast. During the episode, Chung claimed that the "greedy" owners, Paramount Global controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and CEO David Ellison, were causing the network to "crash into crumbles."

David Ellison, CBS building, Bari Weiss

Maury Povich said he was more willing to watch the CBS situation unfold before judging its new leadership. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images; James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

"They’ve hired this — I don’t know what to call Bari Weiss — I just don’t know," Chung remarked.

During the same interview, Povich said that he believed that the "60 Minutes" interview with President Donald Trump, conducted after the merger, was "decent."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

