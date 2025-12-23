Maury Povich breaks with wife Connie Chung over new CBS News leadership, takes 'wait and see' approach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran daytime talk show host Maury Povich said on Tuesday that he disagreed with his wife, former CBS News journalist Connie Chung, about CBS' change in leadership.

The former "Maury" host was asked about his thoughts on CBS' parent company Paramount's merger with Skydance Media and the subsequent appointment of Bari Weiss as the new CBS News editor-in-chief in light of recent controversies.

While Chung has previously criticized both the merger and Weiss' leadership in the past, Povich admitted to USA Today that he was more open to the change, much to his wife's chagrin.

"We're in a little discussion about that," Povich told USA Today. "She was talking about the CBS situation and how she didn't understand how the new ownership of Paramount could hire somebody like Bari Weiss, who had never been in television, to run their news department, and I just said, 'Well, you don't know. Let's just wait and see.' And she just jumped at me…I was a little more open to the experience."

Povich said that Chung "shot [him] down pretty quick," though he understood her position given her relationship with CBS News. By contrast, he said that he hates "knee-jerk reactions" and will continue to watch the situation unfold before passing judgment.

"You got to prove yourself one way or another. Let's see what happens," Povich said. "So far, I don't think I've seen a change. I watched '60 Minutes'— it's all the same '60 Minutes' as I've always watched all my life. And so we'll wait and see."

Earlier this month, Povich and Chung commented about the change in CBS leadership on Pablo Torre’s "Finds Out" podcast. During the episode, Chung claimed that the "greedy" owners, Paramount Global controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and CEO David Ellison, were causing the network to "crash into crumbles."

"They’ve hired this — I don’t know what to call Bari Weiss — I just don’t know," Chung remarked.

During the same interview, Povich said that he believed that the "60 Minutes" interview with President Donald Trump, conducted after the merger, was "decent."