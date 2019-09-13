Matt Gaetz: In McCabe case, 'swamp creatures' are 'chewing on each other for once'

Former FBI Director James Comey and his ex-deputy, Andrew McCabe appear to be at odds when it comes to claims McCabe showed a lack of candor to investigators about leaks to the press, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

While bureaucrats in what President Trump and many of his supporters call the "swamp" are often directing their rhetorical fire at the administration, that may change, Gaetz said Friday on "The Story."

"The facts have Andrew McCabe dead to rights," he said. "He lied to Comey, he lied to the inspector general, and he lied to the internal affairs investigators who determined he had authorized the release of information that disclosed the work that was being done regarding the Clinton Foundation."

"McCabe said, 'Well, Comey knew about all these things.' Comey disputes that. Now we've got some of the swamp creatures chewing on each other for once."

At the time, Comey claimed he never authorized an information leak to The Wall Street Journal.

However, McCabe attorney Michael Bromwich previously told Fox News that "Mr. McCabe's interaction with The Wall Street Journal – which by FBI rule and practice he was fully authorized to do – was not done in secret: it took place over the course of several days and others knew of it, including Director Comey."

On "The Story," Gaetz said the Justice Department's rejection of a McCabe appeal against potential litigation shows the government will apply the law "equally to everyone."

"Now, McCabe appears to be potentially at the business end of an indictment for his false statements where he was trying to shape the media narrative regarding how the FBI and the DOJ were interacting on the Hillary Clinton email investigation."

