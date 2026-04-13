San Diego taco chain with 80-plus locations targeted by boycott over CEO's alleged Trump support

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A popular San Diego-based taco chain is facing boycott calls after a social media user alleged the business's CEO supports President Donald Trump.

Roberto's Taco Shop, founded by Roberto and Dolores Robledo in San Diego in 1964, says it serves "fast traditional Mexican food" at more than 80 locations in California, Nevada and Texas. The chain's current CEO is their son, Reynaldo Robledo.

SFGate reported that the Latino-owned business came under fire after a TikTok user posted a video targeting Robledo's alleged political views.

The TikTok user, who says she exposes "Latino MAGA businesses that profit off La Raza," shared screenshots of posts supporting the president from a personal Facebook account bearing Robledo's name and image.

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The Facebook account appears to have since been made private.

"Did this CEO really forget that all of his restaurants are based on Mexican dishes, who wouldn’t have made it here without the immigrants that are currently being affected by the current administration that you are supporting?" the TikToker asks in the April 8 video. "You also forget that the majority of your clients are Latinos?"

"Are we going to allow these people to hide, say and lie to our face that they stand by us and then behind closed doors, they're somebody else?" she asked.

A public Facebook group called "A Strong Nevada" also called for a boycott of the business.

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"Did you know that Reynaldo Robledo, the CEO of Roberto's Taco Shop is a huge MAGA supporter and supports ICE!" the group posted last week. "Looks like you won't be getting our business anymore!"

A post on a San Diego Reddit also drew hundreds of disgusted comments from users vowing to avoid the taco chain.

SFGate also reported that Robledo appeared at a Latinos for Trump roundtable meeting with the president in 2020, where he thanked Trump for helping Latino businesses, according to a transcript from the American Presidency Project.

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The chain’s Las Vegas location posted a statement to Instagram distancing itself from the controversy.

"Roberto’s Taco Shop is proud to be a Latino-owned and operated franchise that serves diverse communities across Nevada. While our CEO may hold personal political beliefs, it is important to note that each of our 49 franchisees operate their stores independently," the statement read.

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"The day-to-day operations and livelihoods of our 600 team members reflect the hard work, values, and cultural heritage of families, many of whom are Latino immigrants, who are dedicated to serving their local communities."

Roberto’s did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.