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Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle says he’s considering revisiting ‘Chappelle’s Show’ decades after walking away

'If you'd asked me that question a year ago, I'd have told you absolutely not,' Chappelle told the AP

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Bill Maher fires back at Dave Chappelle's comments on free speech in US, slams celebrity activism Video

Bill Maher fires back at Dave Chappelle's comments on free speech in US, slams celebrity activism

On Friday’s episode of "Real Time," Bill Maher responded after comedian Dave Chappelle called him out for mocking Chappelle’s comments on free speech in America, while also criticizing celebrity activism.

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Comedian Dave Chappelle said in a new interview that he was considering revisiting "Chappelle's Show" decades after walking away from the hit Comedy Central series.

Chappelle, speaking about the possibility of reviving the show in an interview with the Associated Press, offered a notable shift from his past stance.

"If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not," he said. "But in the last few weeks … I’m considering it."

"Chappelle's Show," which premiered in 2003, became a cultural force through its satire on race, politics and American life before Chappelle abruptly quit production of its third season in 2005. In doing so, Chappelle stepped away from a Comedy Central deal to continue the show worth upwards of $50 million.

Jim Breuer, Dave Chappelle, and Guillermo Díaz standing together in a scene from Half Baked

Jim Breuer, Dave Chappelle and Guillermo Díaz in a scene from the film 'Half Baked', 1998. (Universal/Getty Images)

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He said at the time he was suffering from creative burnout and felt others were trying to control his work. He also told Oprah Winfrey in a 2006 interview that some of his sketches were "socially irresponsible."

Chappelle did not provide details about what a revival of "Chappelle's Show" might look like but acknowledged that his thinking had evolved. His comments came as he reflected more broadly on the changing entertainment landscape and his own place within it.

Chappelle also pointed to how the comedy industry has shifted in the years since the show aired, noting the rise of digital platforms and a new generation of comedians shaping content in real time. He emphasized the importance of growth through experience.

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"One of the worst things that can happen to a comedian is becoming successful before they get good," Chappelle told the AP. "Because you miss the part where you get to explore and make mistakes."

Despite criticism, Chappelle said he has remained committed to his approach to comedy.

"Your responsibility is to be true to yourself and your work," he said, describing his philosophy toward public reaction.

Dave Chappelle on-stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Comedian Dave Chappelle. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

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Chappelle framed the criticism as something to ensure rather than avoid, referencing historical figures who faced backlash in their time.

"Sometimes people will attach things to your voice that don’t necessarily have anything to do with you," he said. "The media used to talk (expletive) about jokes that I did and none of that stuff swayed my audience."

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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