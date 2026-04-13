Dave Chappelle says he’s considering revisiting ‘Chappelle’s Show’ decades after walking away

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Dave Chappelle said in a new interview that he was considering revisiting "Chappelle's Show" decades after walking away from the hit Comedy Central series.

Chappelle, speaking about the possibility of reviving the show in an interview with the Associated Press, offered a notable shift from his past stance.

"If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not," he said. "But in the last few weeks … I’m considering it."

"Chappelle's Show," which premiered in 2003, became a cultural force through its satire on race, politics and American life before Chappelle abruptly quit production of its third season in 2005. In doing so, Chappelle stepped away from a Comedy Central deal to continue the show worth upwards of $50 million.

COMEDIAN WANDA SYKES ARGUES THAT MODERN COMICS ARE TERRIFIED OF CRITICS FOR SAYING WRONG JOKES

He said at the time he was suffering from creative burnout and felt others were trying to control his work. He also told Oprah Winfrey in a 2006 interview that some of his sketches were "socially irresponsible."

Chappelle did not provide details about what a revival of "Chappelle's Show" might look like but acknowledged that his thinking had evolved. His comments came as he reflected more broadly on the changing entertainment landscape and his own place within it.

Chappelle also pointed to how the comedy industry has shifted in the years since the show aired, noting the rise of digital platforms and a new generation of comedians shaping content in real time. He emphasized the importance of growth through experience.

JERRY SEINFELD REVEALS HOW 'CLEAN' COMEDY FORCES HIM TO BE A MORE 'ELEGANT,' FUNNIER WRITER

"One of the worst things that can happen to a comedian is becoming successful before they get good," Chappelle told the AP. "Because you miss the part where you get to explore and make mistakes."

Despite criticism, Chappelle said he has remained committed to his approach to comedy.

"Your responsibility is to be true to yourself and your work," he said, describing his philosophy toward public reaction.

CONAN O'BRIEN SAYS 'F TRUMP' COMICS HAVE BEEN CO-OPTED BY ANGER, 'JUST SCREAMING'

Chappelle framed the criticism as something to ensure rather than avoid, referencing historical figures who faced backlash in their time.

"Sometimes people will attach things to your voice that don’t necessarily have anything to do with you," he said. "The media used to talk (expletive) about jokes that I did and none of that stuff swayed my audience."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP