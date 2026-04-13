Greg Gutfeld's reality game show 'What Did I Miss?' returns to Fox Nation for second season on April 27

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Late-night comedy king Greg Gutfeld is bringing back the fun.

The Fox News host will return to Fox Nation on April 27 with a second season of his high-stakes reality game show, "What Did I Miss?" where contestants emerge from months of total isolation to face one simple question: can they tell real headlines from fake ones?

"If season one proved anything, it’s that real life can be more unbelievable than the wildest of tales," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson said, announcing the return.

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"We are thrilled to offer Fox Nation subscribers exclusive access to the second season of 'What Did I Miss?' as our very own king of late-night, Greg Gutfeld, returns to test the contestants on what they missed in isolation."

A fresh group of contestants will take on Gutfeld’s headline challenge after spending three months completely cut off from the outside world — no phones, no internet, no television, and no contact with friends or family — all for a shot at a $50,000 prize.

GREG GUTFELD TO TEST CONTESTANTS ON REAL VERSUS FAKE HEADLINES AFTER THREE MONTHS IN ISOLATION ON FOX NATION

"Against all logic, people volunteered to do this crazy game show again," Gutfeld said of the show's return.

"And the only thing standing between them and victory is me."

Like season one, contestants from across the country headed to upstate New York shortly after Thanksgiving, where they remained in total isolation until after Valentine’s Day, emerging months later to test their instincts against a world they haven’t seen.

Season two will roll out in three parts, with additional episodes dropping May 4 and May 11.