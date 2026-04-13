Hillary Clinton warns US in 'very weak position' with Iran, 'lost the leverage' in negotiations

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Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday that the U.S. was in a weak position regarding negotiations with Iran.

"I worry that the United States is now in a very weak position vis-à-vis Iran, which should be the outlier, should be on the back foot and should be the one held to account," Clinton told MS NOW's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Clinton told MS NOW that the U.S. would have to wipe the slate clean for negotiations with Iran and said they would "have to bring in people who actually know something about nuclear weapons."

Peace talks between the U.S. and Iran collapsed over the weekend, with Vice President JD Vance departing Pakistan empty-handed.

MIKE PENCE WARNS JD VANCE TO AVOID OBAMA-STYLE IRAN DEAL AS NUCLEAR TALKS SET TO BEGIN IN PAKISTAN

"So we’re in a situation now where we are weak, where we essentially have lost the leverage and initiative that we had," Clinton added. "I supported Trump bombing the nuclear sites back in June. I thought that was an appropriate and limited strategic objective. I opposed his incoherent attack on Iran."

Clinton said the administration needed to get back to hard negotiations with the "right people at the table."

"And I also know from personal experience how [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has tried to get every American president to agree to have an open-ended war with Iran, because I had many, many long hours-long conversations with him and his war cabinet about this and refusing to go along with a very inchoate desire to do something to Iran that, you know, with no real end state that could be described as sufficiently," she said.

"So now here we are. I think you’ve got to get back into hard negotiations with the right people at the table who know what they are doing," Clinton added.

President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to blockade Iran's ports in the Strait of Hormuz beginning Monday.

HORMUZ CHOKE POINT PERSISTS AS IRAN HALTS OIL TRAFFIC DESPITE TRUMP CEASEFIRE

The U.S. began enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz at 10 a.m. ET on Monday.

Trump ordered the blockade after peace talks with Tehran collapsed this weekend. A map of U.S. vessels in the region showed at least 17 ships deployed as of Monday morning.

U.S. Central Command announced plans to enforce the blockade earlier Monday in a notice to seafarers.

"Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, ​diversion, and capture," the note said.

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The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.